BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in June

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,316,300 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 1,739,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS BRCHF traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.71 and a 200 day moving average of 0.80. BrainChip has a twelve month low of 0.26 and a twelve month high of 1.82.

Get BrainChip alerts:

About BrainChip (Get Rating)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.