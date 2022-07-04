Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

