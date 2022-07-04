Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $396,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

KMB traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.76. 56,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,569. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

