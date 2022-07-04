Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.
SLV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,823,678. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.