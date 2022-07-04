Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 337.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 127,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

