Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,458 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 3.77. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

