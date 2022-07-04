Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.96. 452,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.