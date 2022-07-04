Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 252 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.05. 94,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.99. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

