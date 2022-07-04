Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Equinix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Equinix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $16.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $673.03. 14,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.32. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus decreased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

