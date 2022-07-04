Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,323. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

