Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

Shares of SPLK traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.92.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

