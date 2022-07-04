Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $616.70. 21,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,525. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $730.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

