Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.