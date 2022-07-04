Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

IJR traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,932. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

