Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

