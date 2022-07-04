Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

TTEK traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.79. 10,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

