Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.84. 125,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

