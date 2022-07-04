Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 229,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.