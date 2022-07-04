Brokerages Set Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT at $11.64

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 price target on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. FIX dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

