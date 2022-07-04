Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Price Target at $33.17

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 685,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.39. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

