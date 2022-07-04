Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 171.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $259,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,862. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

