Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$43.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$44.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$39.24 and a twelve month high of C$52.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -186.27%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.