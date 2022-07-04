BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Update

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of BSQUARE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,360. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

