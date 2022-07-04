Bunicorn Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $78,781.96 and approximately $44,502.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00153766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00806993 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083964 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016131 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

