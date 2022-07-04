Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 700,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,682.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Buzzi Unicem stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

