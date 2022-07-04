Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CANO. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:CANO opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Cano Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

