Cartica Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CITEU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 4th

Cartica Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 4th. Cartica Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

CITEU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CITEU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $909,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.