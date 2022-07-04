CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.75. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

