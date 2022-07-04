Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

