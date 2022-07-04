Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $135.10 Average PT from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

