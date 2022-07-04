CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,106. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

