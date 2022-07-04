Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.44.

CNC opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 199.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

