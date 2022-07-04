Centric Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000484 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 109.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00077260 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

