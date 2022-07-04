ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $592,127.99 and approximately $15,793.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.94 or 1.00144508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00043493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.