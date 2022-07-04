Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) by 217.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

