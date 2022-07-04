Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 528,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 226,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

