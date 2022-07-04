Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,181 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000.

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. 548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

