Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 767 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

BATS JPST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,453,053 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

