Chia Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00167008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00780493 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00083701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016745 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

