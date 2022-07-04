China Yuchai International Limited Plans Annual Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. China Yuchai International has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 1,245.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.