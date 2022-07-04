CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. CHS has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

