CIBC Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$3.50 and a one year high of C$6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

