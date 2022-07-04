Citigroup Cuts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €173.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($174.47) to €172.00 ($182.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.76.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2282 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

