ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

