Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:DNAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,414. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $20.54.
Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 311.52%. Analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.
Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.
