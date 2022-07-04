Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DNAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,414. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 311.52%. Analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 131,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.