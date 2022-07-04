Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Cogeco Communications Inc. Buys 6,800 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$100.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$685,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,764,612.50.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$89.30 per share, with a total value of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$91.11 per share, with a total value of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.22 per share, with a total value of C$452,253.27.

On Friday, June 10th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$98.33 per share, with a total value of C$521,149.00.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$87.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.35. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$86.79 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.83.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.