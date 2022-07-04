Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Purchases C$380,234.01 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$380,234.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,665,845.84.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48.

On Monday, June 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$90.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$445,249.77.

On Friday, June 24th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$89.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$601,861.67.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92.

On Monday, June 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 9,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,546.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$91.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$929,278.14.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 14,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$95.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,370,484.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,253.27.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$521,149.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,000 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$100.23 per share, with a total value of C$400,902.00.

Shares of CCA traded up C$0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$87.99. 5,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$98.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.35. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$86.79 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.7499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$114.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.83.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

