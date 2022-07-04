Collateral Pay Hits Market Cap of $106,743.16 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $106,743.16 and $499.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00148566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00809911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00084145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

