Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 143,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 38,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 600,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

