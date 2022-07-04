Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 115,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Comcast stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.29. 1,047,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,720,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

